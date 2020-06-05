Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Buys £30,794.70 in Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Robert Forrester acquired 102,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,794.70 ($40,508.68).

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. Vertu Motors Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.57.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertu Motors Plc will post 715.8974828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

