Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 33,132 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.