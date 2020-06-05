Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $629,466,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 804,637 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Chubb stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

