Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,942 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 186,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

