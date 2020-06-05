ValuEngine Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

