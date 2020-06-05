ValuEngine Upgrades Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to “Hold”

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOL. Morgan Stanley cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Shares of GOL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

