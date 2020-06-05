ValuEngine Lowers Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Hold

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:VHI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Valhi has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Valhi had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valhi by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

