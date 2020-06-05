ValuEngine Lowers Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Hold

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:VHI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Valhi has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Valhi had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
