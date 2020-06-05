ValuEngine Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Strong Sell

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.