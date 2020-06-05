ValuEngine Lowers Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Hold

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,410. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after buying an additional 1,022,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,810,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,546 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

