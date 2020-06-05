ValuEngine Lowers Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) to Hold

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Dragon Victory International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

