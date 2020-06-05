ValuEngine Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Sell

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

