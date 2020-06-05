ValuEngine Downgrades LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Strong Sell

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

