ValuEngine Downgrades InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Hold

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of IDCC stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.
InterDigital Wireless Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
