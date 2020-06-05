ValuEngine Downgrades InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Hold

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $849,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

