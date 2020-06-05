ValuEngine Downgrades Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) to Hold

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE:CBB opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

