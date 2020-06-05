US Bancorp DE Sells 329 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $665.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $677.74 and its 200 day moving average is $613.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

