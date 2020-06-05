US Bancorp DE Sells 21,881 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

TDOC stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $203.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.