US Bancorp DE Sells 1,024 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.