US Bancorp DE Sells 101,688 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CCEP stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

