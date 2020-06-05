US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

