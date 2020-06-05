US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 217.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

CDW stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

