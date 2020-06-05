US Bancorp DE Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.