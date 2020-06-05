US Bancorp DE Buys 32,694 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

