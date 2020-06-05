UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UTG. Jefferies Financial Group raised UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 932 ($12.26) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075.88 ($14.15).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.94 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,058.62.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 6,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

