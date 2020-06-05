UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $189.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

