Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 7.6%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.68, 961,957 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 577,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.03 million, a P/E ratio of -770.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

