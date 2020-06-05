Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UDG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.33 ($10.96).

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 763.50 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 714.96. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

