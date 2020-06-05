UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.88 ($1.60).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.50.

In other news, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 20,000 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.