UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.17).

LON CARD opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.80 ($2.69).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

