Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.88, approximately 28,374,591 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,644,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China International Capital decreased their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Get Twitter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.