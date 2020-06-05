Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 24 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 68 ($0.89).

TLW stock opened at GBX 25.51 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.33.

In other news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £12,404.86 ($16,317.89).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

