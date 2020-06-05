TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded TUI to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered TUI to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 489.17 ($6.43).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 478.10 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 661.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

