Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) versus MultiCell Technologies (OTCMKTS:MEDS) Critical Survey

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiCell Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

MultiCell Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% MultiCell Technologies -2.82% -4.81% -3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $3.83 million 0.00 $10,000.00 N/A N/A MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 5.84 -$280,000.00 $0.03 188.00

Trxade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiCell Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trxade Group beats MultiCell Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About MultiCell Technologies

