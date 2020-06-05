Triumph Group Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report released on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $442.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.70. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

