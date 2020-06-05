Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.99, approximately 157,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 238,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Specifically, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,364 shares of company stock worth $463,841. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

