Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, April 27th. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

TPCO stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 177,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

