TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRU opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

