Traders Purchase High Volume of PennyMac Financial Services Call Options (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 926 call options.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $219,976.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,298 shares of company stock worth $6,830,236. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $22,858,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.