Traders Buy Large Volume of Cloudera Call Options (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 5,963 call options.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock worth $9,873,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

