Traders Buy High Volume of Campbell Soup Call Options (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,921 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 3,700 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

