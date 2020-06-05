Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,054% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 76,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 68,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 514.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

