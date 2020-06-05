Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 34,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 106.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 296,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,314,000 after buying an additional 152,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $420.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

