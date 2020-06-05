Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,043,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

