Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,660 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

PH stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.