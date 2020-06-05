Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 71,873 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,873 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.