Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 45,363 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

