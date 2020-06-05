Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 38,443 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,316,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 161,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

