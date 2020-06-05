Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,877 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,877 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

Shares of ROK opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.04. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $222.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

