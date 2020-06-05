Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,139 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,139 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.