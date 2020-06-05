Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 33,173 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Msci worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at about $127,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $308.11 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.62.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

