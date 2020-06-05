Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,646 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.